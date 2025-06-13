Suspect arrested 2 months after man shot 8 times on North Side, affidavit says

Joanthony Tamez, 40, faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for shooting a 27-year-old on O'Connor Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested two months later after shooting a 27-year-old man several times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Joanthony Tamez, 40, faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Bexar County jail records show. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 18 near O’Connor Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

KSAT previously reported that the victim told San Antonio police he was shot by two unknown suspects in a black SUV.

The suspects had pulled up alongside his car, walked up to his window, and told him, “Sorry, wrong guy,” before fleeing, according to SAPD.

An arrest warrant affidavit written by SAPD states the victim told officers Tamez started a physical fight eight months prior. Tamez “lost the fight,” the affidavit states.

On April 18, the victim saw Tamez at a bar in the 300 block of North Presa, according to the document.

Tamez followed the victim before shooting him several times on O’Connor Road, the affidavit states.

He was shot eight times and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

KSAT reached out to SAPD to clarify if there was another suspect on the run since the initial report mentioned “two unknown suspects” shot him.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT that Tamez is currently the only suspect, and the investigation is still ongoing.

According to Bexar County court records, Tamez was given a $175,000 bond.

