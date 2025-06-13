Uber driver shot in face on Northwest Side, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after an Uber driver was shot in the face on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after an Uber driver was shot in the face on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man was driving near the access road of Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road on Thursday around 6 a.m.

SAPD said the driver and a passenger, in a green Kia, were traveling on Wurzbach when the alleged suspect began following them.

The alleged suspect then pulled up next to the pair and yelled for the Uber driver to pull over. The man ignored the request and kept driving on Wurzbach Road, police said.

SAPD said both vehicles turned onto the I-10 access road, and the alleged suspect fired at least one shot at the victim’s vehicle.

The Uber driver was hit in the face, police said.

The alleged suspect fled the scene. SAPD said the only known information is that it was a man driving a white vehicle.

The Uber driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The passenger was not hurt.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as they become available.