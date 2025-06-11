Man shot in leg while walking on West Side, police say

A man was shot in the leg while walking down a street just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Calaveras Street on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg while walking down a street on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Calaveras Street.

According to police, the man was on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired several shots.

The vehicle fled from the scene. Police did not indicate any specific information as to the vehicle’s make and model.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS officials responded to the scene.

