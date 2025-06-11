9-year-old girl remembers crash that killed her stepmother on Harry Wurzbach

SAN ANTONIO – Every day, Skyla Wolford wears the silver bracelet her stepmother gave her.

“She said she was going to buy me nine charms, since I’m 9 years old,” Wolford said. “She was fun and silly.”

That’s how Wolford remembers Karina Ramirez. Ramirez, 28, died last week in a crash on Harry Wurzbach Road. Wolford and her sister, Aliyah, were in the car when it happened.

“We were trying to go home, and the car just came straight at us,” Wolford said.

San Antonio police arrested Colin McGuane, 45, and charged him with intoxication manslaughter/assault. His mugshot was not available as of Tuesday night.

“Somebody that was drunk literally almost took my baby’s life and they took her stepmom,” Naomi Smith, Wolford’s mom, said. “We’re suffering. Her other side of the family is suffering. Karina’s family is suffering.”

Wolford had a broken jaw and her sister, Aliyah, had a broken leg. Both are now out of the hospital and recovering.

“It seems like every day it’s another car accident, somebody getting killed, somebody drunk and driving,” Smith said.

Smith and Wolford want to say “thank you” to the people who helped the girls that night.

“There is no way that I could thank them enough for being there for my daughter and for her sibling and her stepmom at that time,” Smith said.

Wolford has been creating cards for the nurses and first responders she has met over the last week.

“I said thank you so much for helping me get out the car and make sure me and my sister were okay,” Wolford said.

