Authorities ID woman killed in Northeast Side crash caused by wrong-way driver

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Harry Wurzbach Road near Urban Crest Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman killed in a Northeast Side crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

Karina Ramirez, 28, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said on Friday night. Her death was ruled an accident.

Police said Ramirez was traveling northbound when her vehicle was hit by another vehicle traveling south that crossed in front of her.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The driver who hit the woman, identified as 45-year-old Colin McGuane, was hospitalized for minor injuries.

McGuane was booked into the Bexar County jail on Thursday. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter/assault, according to Bexar County jail records.

Two children in the vehicle with the woman were taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

It is not immediately clear how the children, if at all, are related to the woman. Their ages are unknown.

