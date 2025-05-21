Family mourns mother of two killed in multi-vehicle crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family is in mourning and demanding answers after a crash on the West Side killed a mother of two over the weekend.

Ruby Lee Underwood, 29, was riding her motorcycle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Highway 151 when the driver of a vehicle, reportedly going fast, lost control and triggered a multi-vehicle crash, according to San Antonio police.

The impact caused a chain reaction that ended up causing Underwood to crash.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life like this. She was only 29,” said Underwood’s brother, Richard Martinez.

Underwood’s other brother, Jesse, added, “29 and leaving behind two kids.”

Underwood leaves behind a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old child.

Friends and family gathered on Tuesday night to release balloons in Underwood’s memory. The sounds of revving motorcycle engines echoed as a tribute to her life.

“I want to wake up from this bad dream and just hug her,” said Richard.

Jesse expressed that he wishes Underwood were still around.

“We’re still calling and texting her, wishing she’d respond,” said Jesse.

SAPD said that the people responsible for the crash fled the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind. They were later located by officers, but have since been released pending further investigation, according to police. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

“I lost my sister. My only sister,” Jesse said. “Right now, I don’t forgive him.”

Underwood’s family says they are frustrated with the lack of accountability and are calling for justice. In the meantime, they are focused on supporting her children.

The emotional weight of the loss is felt deeply across the family.

“She was a big influence in me being a better person,” said Richard.

Underwood’s family said that she was such a vital piece of the family.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss her,” said Jesse.

“She’s the one who guided me and made me strive to be a better man,” said Underwood’s brother, Jeremy.

SAPD continues to investigate the crash and whether charges could be pursued.