Man found dead under downtown bridge, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead under a downtown bridge, according to San Antonio police.

The man’s body was found around 1 p.m. on Wednesday under Interstate 10 near North Frio Street.

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that they were dispatched to the location for an injured or sick adult.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man dead underneath the bridge, police said.

Authorities are investigating “the possibility that there may be a gunshot wound to the victim’s chest,” according to police.

However, due to the influx of rain eroding possible evidence, they couldn’t rule out a gunshot wound as his cause of death, an SAPD sergeant said.

At this time, police aren’t ruling out that the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.