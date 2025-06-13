Man stabbed ‘three to five times’ during altercation on VIA bus, SAPD says

Incident happened in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation on a VIA bus on the Northwest Side.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Wurzbach Road.

According to VIA Metropolitan Transit, the altercation between the two men began while they were on a VIA bus.

Police said another man stabbed the victim “three to five times” in areas of his body, including his head, neck and back.

After the stabbing, both men exited the bus and continued to fight, according to VIA Metropolitan Transit officials.

Afterward, SAPD said that the victim went inside a restaurant before he was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled on foot, according to SAPD. The department called for its K9 and Raven units to assist in the investigation.

No other passengers on the bus were involved or injured, VIA Metropolitan Transit said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

