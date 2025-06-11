Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal shooting at East Side gas station

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public regarding a fatal shooting at an East Side gas station that happened earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public about a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month at an East Side gas station.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on June 1 in the 3000 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Kiante Nakia Ageous, 33, was being followed by a maroon or burgundy sedan from Vibes Sports Bar and Grill, located at 2603 Rigsby Ave.

The vehicle was parked near the bar and the driver waited for Ageous to leave, police said.

Ageous was parked at a gas pump when two people exited from the vehicle and fired gunshots at her and another woman, San Antonio police said.

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public regarding a fatal shooting at an East Side gas station that happened earlier this month. (Crime Stoppers/SAPD)

Ageous was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Read also: