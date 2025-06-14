1 killed in North Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard, where police said a 37-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said another man in his mid-30s had approached the location and began shooting at the other man toward the back of the building.

The shooter pursued the man into the building, discharging multiple rounds as both climbed the stairs, police said.

The 37-year-old man collapsed in the upstairs hallway after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the two people involved “had previous disturbances and are known acquaintances.”

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter exit through the back door of the property before fleeing in a vehicle, which police said was later located abandoned off Highway 281 near Wurzbach Parkway.

The shooter has not been located as of Saturday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

