Man shot, killed by New Braunfels police after allegedly lunging at officers with knife, police say

Two officers responded to a disturbance call between a man and a woman before the deadly shooting, New Braunfels police say

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man was shot and killed by New Braunfels police Saturday after he allegedly pulled out a knife and lunged at officers, according to a New Braunfels Police Department press release.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the Sage Apartments in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street.

New Braunfels police said two officers were responding to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. When they made contact, the man pulled out a knife and began lunging toward the officers, prompting them to fire their weapons.

Additional officers and paramedics attempted live-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Spring, Texas, has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

No injuries were reported among officers or bystanders.

The two officers involved, who police said have a combined four years of experience with the department, have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by NBPD and the Texas Rangers.

