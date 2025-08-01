Bexar County man was planning racist attack, had explosives in home, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A north Bexar County man accused of planning a racist attack and having explosive-making materials in his home is now in jail facing criminal charges.

Nathan James Henderson, 39, was arrested about three weeks ago on a single charge of “components of explosives.”

However, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released information on the case for the first time late Thursday night, after additional charges were filed against him.

Henderson now faces charges of terrorism, hoax bombs and prohibited weapons.

Detectives say they found 24 inert grenades with striker mechanisms, plus materials to make them capable of exploding. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

An arrest affidavit states that someone close to Henderson called BCSO on July 4 after Henderson made several disturbing statements, including wanting to kill Black and Jewish people.

The affidavit states witnesses also told investigators that Henderson described himself as a White supremacist and Nazi, and expressed admiration for New York murder suspect Luigi Mangione.

Henderson also told the witness he would commit suicide rather than get arrested, the affidavit said.

After conducting an investigation, sheriff’s investigators raided his home on Oracle Drive on July 11 and seized boxes full of items.

BCSO shared photos of the seized items, including this weapon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The sheriff’s office shared photos of ammunition, weapons and grenades.

A report stated that the grenades were inert, or deactivated, but investigators found evidence showing Henderson was working to turn them into explosives. Items included blasting caps, a detonator and black powder, among other items.

“We drove up in the middle of it, and we just drove in,” said Mario Ramirez, describing the scene last month. “There were cars parked from one side of the block to the other, and ambulances and two fire engines.”

Ramirez said he was not familiar with Henderson but believes he had not been living in the home for long.

“It would’ve blown up the whole neighborhood,” Ramirez said, referring to the explosives.

Another neighbor, who identified herself only as Kelly, said, regardless of who Henderson may have been targeting, she feels he jeopardized everyone’s safety.

“I know there are kids in this house across the street. So, yeah, that’s something that’s pretty scary,” Kelly said.

Kelly, who takes regular walks about the Timberwood Park subdivision, described the upscale neighborhood as being “peaceful” and “quiet.”

“I can go borrow salt and sugar from anybody,” she said. “We trade plants with our neighbors. We take care of each other’s dogs.”

Investigators said it appears Henderson had been looking for acquaintances well beyond his neighborhood. They found letters that he wrote to other known White supremacists who had been arrested for hate and race-related crimes.

A BCSO news release states this is the first time the agency has pursued a terrorism charge under a newly enacted state law.

That charge alone could lead to a sentence of up to life in prison.

