Man arrested in shooting that left 2 dead in Medina County, sheriff’s office says

HONDO, Texas – A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a shooting in Medina County that killed two people and left another wounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adam Hernandez was booked in the Medina County jail on multiple charges, including capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deputies stated.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of County Road 4636.

Deputies had responded to the scene for a report of suspicious activity and discovered three people with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

A 52-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies stated that a 59-year-old woman survived. She is currently being treated at a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to take Hernandez into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of the two people killed will be released after the families are notified.

Read also