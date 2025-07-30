Bexar County man sentenced to 10 years in prison after father’s body found in freezer

In a courtroom on Wednesday, David Gibson pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

SAN ANTONIO – A man whose father’s decomposed body was discovered in a chained freezer nearly a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

David Gibson was charged with tampering, fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, Bexar County court records show.

He was arrested in August 2024 after Bexar County deputies conducted a welfare check at a home off Rustic Trail in northeast Bexar County.

Inside the home, deputies found the victim’s body, badly decomposed, inside a freezer.

At the time of the discovery, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said David had been impersonating his father. Authorities said it was unclear when or how the victim died.

In a courtroom on Wednesday, David pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. He did not face a murder charge, as the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of the victim’s death undetermined.

The sentencing hearing was filled with emotion as Matthew Gibson, the victim’s son and David’s brother, addressed the court.

“To disrespect him by placing him in a freezer and not telling anybody — you have no family anymore, you are on your own,” Matthew said.

David must serve at least half of his 10-year term before becoming eligible for parole.

