99º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man arrested after father’s ‘badly decomposed’ body found in refrigerator in NE Bexar County

David Michael Gibson, 48, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County
David Michael Gibson, 48, has been charged in connection to the body found in Northeast Bexar County on Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after his father’s body was found in a refrigerator in northeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Michael Gibson is charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair a human corpse after they found his father’s corpse “badly decomposed” inside a chained fridge in the garage of a home.

Recommended Videos

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a deputy conducted a welfare check on Thursday at a home in the 7500 block of Rustic Trail. The father, in his late 70s, lived at the house, and the family hadn’t seen or heard from him in some time.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with someone through a Ring doorbell, but after some conversation, they believed Gibson was impersonating his father.

This prompted the deputy to investigate and review the footage with the victim’s family. That’s when they determined Gibson was impersonating his father, and with the family’s permission, they gained access inside the home, according to BCSO.

Deputies eventually found the chained fridge with the father’s body inside and began their investigation.

It’s still unknown how the victim died, but for now, Gibson has been charged in connection with the case. He is facing a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Recommended Videos