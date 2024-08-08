101º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Sheriff Javier Salazar to hold briefing on body found in Northeast Bexar County

Livestream can be viewed in video player below

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County
A body was found inside a home in Northeast Bexar County on Thursday. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a briefing Thursday regarding a body found in a home in Northeast Bexar County.

According to BCSO, the home is located in the 7500 block of Rustic Trail Drive.

Recommended Videos

BCSO did not indicate a time when Sheriff Salazar will brief the media.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

A livestream of the press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Recommended Videos