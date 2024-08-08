Sheriff Javier Salazar to hold briefing on body found in Northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a briefing Thursday regarding a body found in a home in Northeast Bexar County.
According to BCSO, the home is located in the 7500 block of Rustic Trail Drive.
BCSO did not indicate a time when Sheriff Salazar will brief the media.
KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
A livestream of the press conference can be viewed in the video player above.