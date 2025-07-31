Man charged with murder in connection with South Side shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend on the South Side of San Antonio.

Frank Martinez, 24, was charged with the murder of 47-year-old Michael Woodyard, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

San Antonio police responded to the 500 block of Bristol Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The affidavit said police found Woodyard dead outside a house with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.

Police contacted Woodyard’s girlfriend, who arrived at the house after the shooting. The woman identified herself as the victim’s mother and said Martinez did not like Woodyard, according to the affidavit.

Sometime in the morning before the shooting, Martinez asked the woman if Woodyard was abusing her and her daughter, the affidavit said.

The woman provided investigators with Martinez’s current location, in the 400 block of Patricia Drive, and described his vehicle as a Black Acura RDX.

She also told police that Martinez is the only one who “could have done something bad to the victim,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators also made contact with a witness who lived down the street from the shooting. The witness told police they heard gunfire and saw a black vehicle leaving the scene.

Homicide detectives obtained search warrants for the houses on Bristol Avenue and Patricia Drive. Martinez’s vehicle was also towed.

Investigators obtained Ring doorbell footage from the house on Patricia Drive, which showed Martinez pulling into the driveway about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Further surveillance footage obtained by police near the crime scene captured the sound of five gunshots, wheels screeching and a vehicle matching the description given by Martinez’s mother driving away.

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond, court records show.

He is currently awaiting indictment and is under a no firearms purchase and no contact order.

