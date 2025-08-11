1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Side apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead and two people were injured after being shot by a family member inside a West Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Altitude Street, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 90.

Officers at the scene said a man shot his girlfriend, the mother of one of his children and his oldest son in the head.

The man fled from the apartment in a truck with his three children after the shooting, police said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The male who was shot was thought to be dead, but was breathing en route to the hospital, police said.

The ages of the three victims are unknown.

Details about what led up to the shooting are not immediately apparent.

There have not been any alerts issued for the three children with the man, and their ages are unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

