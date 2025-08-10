Skip to main content
Local News

Chacho’s restaurant evacuated after reported bomb threat, attempted arson, SAPD says

SAPD: Person who started the fire was a “former disgruntled employee”

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A Chacho’s restaurant on the Northeast Side was evacuated early Sunday after a reported bomb threat and attempted arson, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Chacho’s around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Perrin Beitel. Police said they contacted employees by phone to have them evacuate the building.

The San Antonio Fire Department extinguished a small fire at the scene. The fire was determined to have started from an “incendiary device,” police said.

Officers believe the person who started the fire was a “former disgruntled employee” who was seen fleeing from the fire on foot, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

