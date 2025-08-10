Atascosa County deputies led on high-speed pursuit spanning 40 miles following theft call

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed chase led law enforcement 40 miles from southern Atascosa County to San Antonio, after the sheriff’s office said it was responding to a suspected theft.

Roman Gomez, 41, is accused of fleeing deputies in the high-speed chase. According to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked into the jail on four charges in connection with the chase, including:

Evading arrest in a motor vehicle

Evading arrest on foot

Burglary of a building

Criminal mischief

Gomez also had an active Bexar County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were dispatched for a possible theft around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 5300 block of Farm-to-Market 541, a location that has seen multiple burglaries, ACSO said.

While deputies searched the property, Adeputy chief Eric Kaiser said Gomez attempted to flee by driving a pickup truck with a trailer through a fence.

Deputies pursued him west on FM 541 and north on Interstate 37 toward Pleasanton, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Pleasanton Police Department, assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies and troopers deployed spike strips four times along FM 541, I-37, U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 410, deflating Gomez’s tires, Kaiser said. However, Gomez continued driving on the rims of the truck.

The chase ended near Loop 410 and Presa when Gomez crashed his vehicle after hitting a DPS trooper’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. An Atascosa County deputy took Gomez into custody after he attempted to flee on foot.

Gomez may face additional charges for offenses committed in Atascosa and Bexar counties as the investigation continues, ACSO said.

