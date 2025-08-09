2 arrested after 300+ pounds of meth found during traffic stop, GCSO says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested after a traffic stop led Guadalupe County deputies to seize more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin combined, the sheriff’s office said.

Roberto Moreno Rangel and Martin Anibal Gomez Cisneros face two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver, one for more than 10 kilograms and another for more than five kilograms, the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said its Patrol Division K9 unit stopped a Ford F-150 on U.S. Highway 90 near State Highway 123 for driving on the improved shoulder and speeding.

The sheriff’s office said “criminal activity” was detected, and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the driver.

Deputies found an aftermarket compartment in the truck bed that concealed approximately 147.75 kilograms (325.73 pounds) of methamphetamine and 7.75 kilograms (17.08 pounds) of heroin, GCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Rangel and Cisneros are being held at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center and are awaiting transportation to federal facilities.

