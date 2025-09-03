Man arrested for murder in connection with Southwest Side shooting, affidavit says

Police vehicles line SW Military Drive after a shooting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Southwest Side last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Richard Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 58, has been charged with murder, Bexar County court records show.

The shooting happened on the corner of Southwest Military Drive and Zarzamora Street at a VIA bus stop around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The victim, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 33-year-old Thomas Ray Harper, was found with one gunshot wound to the chest.

Harper was taken to the hospital, where he later died, San Antonio police said.

Police talked to several witnesses who were at the scene when the incident occurred.

According to the affidavit, the suspect and his wife drove up to the location. Rodriguez told one of the witnesses that he needed to leave the area.

Rodriguez and the witness began arguing. Harper stepped in and started arguing with Rodriguez.

Harper threw a handkerchief at Rodriguez, who pulled out a gun and fired a shot, the affidavit said.

He then fled the location in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

While witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, they were not immediately able to locate it.

As the investigation continued, police were able to track down Rodriguez after witnesses confirmed his name and officers determined the vehicle to be near the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez and his wife were taken into custody.

When questioned, Rodriguez’s wife said that they were in her vehicle at the time of the incident after a grocery trip.

According to the affidavit, she told police that Harper and Rodriguez had a previous altercation, which caused him to be upset and shoot Harper.

Police said that while she was initially considered a suspect, they have determined this not to be the case. At this time, she is not facing charges.

Court documents show that Rodriguez is facing a $250,000 bond, with special conditions such as a no firearms purchase, a no contact order and no alcohol consumption.

