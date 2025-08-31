Skip to main content
Local News

ME’s office identifies man killed after shooting near Southwest Side bus stop

Thomas Harper, 33, died after being shot in the chest in front of a drug store

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Police vehicles line SW Military Drive after a shooting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Ricardo Moreno, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died at a hospital after he was shot in the chest near a bus stop in front of a Walgreens on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Thomas Harper, 33, died in a homicide, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora Street, SAPD said.

Police said that the gunman pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot at the victim, later identified as Harper, amid an argument.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle as the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

According to SAPD, the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

