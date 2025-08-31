ME’s office identifies man killed after shooting near Southwest Side bus stop

Police vehicles line SW Military Drive after a shooting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died at a hospital after he was shot in the chest near a bus stop in front of a Walgreens on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Thomas Harper, 33, died in a homicide, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora Street, SAPD said.

Police said that the gunman pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot at the victim, later identified as Harper, amid an argument.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle as the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

According to SAPD, the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

