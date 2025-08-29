2 teens face capital murder charges in connection with fatal shooting of SAISD student, court officials say

LAREDO, Texas – Two teens face capital murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District student, according to the 386th Juvenile District Court.

The teens — whose identities could not be released due to their ages — are accused in the death of Simon Cuevas, 14.

Recommended Videos

The suspects are 14 years old and 16 years old. They are expected to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 18-year-old Fernando Flores, was arrested earlier this month, Bexar County court records show.

Flores was charged with capital murder of a person older than 10 years old but younger than 15 years old in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Mugshot for Fernando Flores (Bexar County Jail)

Caeser Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder in Cuevas’ death. However, authorities said he shot himself in the head at a home in Laredo.

Tijerina later died from the injuries at a hospital in San Antonio, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

On April 16, SAPD and San Antonio ISD officers found Cuevas with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cuevas was later transported to a local hospital, where he died.

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school. Previous KSAT reporting indicated that Cuevas attended an alternative program at Brewer Academy.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to the affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his shooting death.

Read also: