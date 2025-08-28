Man critically injured in Southwest Side shooting; SAPD searching for 2 people who fled scene

Police vehicles line Southwest Military Drive after a shooting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two people who fled after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side.

According to the department, a man was shot in his chest around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Recommended Videos

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they are searching for a male and female who fled the scene, whom the department has identified as “possible suspects.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read more on KSAT: