Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering her mother

Rachel Zamarripa stabbed her mother, Linda Zamarripa, several times in August 2024

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rachel Zamarripa (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of her mother, the district attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Rachel Zamarripa called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31, 2024, and confessed to killing her mother, Linda Zamarripa, 58, according to the release.

The murder happened at a home in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Drive. Sheriff’s deputies said Linda Zamarripa was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results confirmed Linda Zamarripa was stabbed several times in the chest, the release said.

Rachel Zamarripa said she was her mother’s caregiver and was frustrated with her mother’s inability to leave home, the release said.

Rachel Zamarripa was 21 years old at the time of the murder.

