Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting a police officer in September 2023, according to a news release.

Dominick Rubio was found guilty Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant, the district attorney’s office said.

Court documents said Rubio ambushed San Antonio police officer Jose Gabriel Bernal-Rodriguez near Iroquois and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road.

At the time of the shooting, Bernal-Rodriguez was attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Rubio, the release said.

Rubio was wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, jail records showed.

As Bernal-Rodriguez approached, Rubio pulled out a shotgun and shot him in the arm and torso. The officer survived his injuries.

Rubio is described as a “habitual offender” in the indictment.

Prior to his 2023 arrest, he spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers, despite repeated probation violations and criminal charges that include violent offenses, such as choking a family member.

