Local News

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting San Antonio police officer

Dominick Rubio shot at officers while evading arrest for two felony warrants in September 2023

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Dominick Rubio mugshot from September 2023 (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting a police officer in September 2023, according to a news release.

Dominick Rubio was found guilty Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant, the district attorney’s office said.

Court documents said Rubio ambushed San Antonio police officer Jose Gabriel Bernal-Rodriguez near Iroquois and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road.

At the time of the shooting, Bernal-Rodriguez was attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Rubio, the release said.

Rubio was wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, jail records showed.

As Bernal-Rodriguez approached, Rubio pulled out a shotgun and shot him in the arm and torso. The officer survived his injuries.

Rubio is described as a “habitual offender” in the indictment.

Prior to his 2023 arrest, he spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers, despite repeated probation violations and criminal charges that include violent offenses, such as choking a family member.

