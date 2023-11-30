69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man accused of shooting SAPD officer in Sept. indicted on charge of aggravated assault of a public servant

Dominick Rubio indicted as a habitual offender

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Courts, Crime, SAPD, SAPD Shooting
Dominick Rubio mugshot from September 2023 (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a San Antonio Police Department officer this summer has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Dominick Rubio, 29, was arrested after investigators said he ambushed an officer near Iroquois St. and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road.

SAPD said Officer Jose Gabriel Bernal Rodriguez spotted Rubio, who was wanted on two felony warrants, and approached him before the suspect allegedly pulled out a shotgun and shot Rodriguez in the arm and torso.

Rodriguez survived his injuries.

Rubio is a repeat felon who has spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers, despite repeated probation violations and criminal charges that include violent offenses, such as choking a family member.

At the time of his arrest, Rubio was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, Bexar County Jail records show.

Rubio was officially indicted on Nov. 28 and his case will be tried in the 399th District Court.

If found guilty, he could face a lengthy sentence because he is listed in the indictment as a habitual offender.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram