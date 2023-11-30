Man accused of shooting SAPD officer in Sept. indicted on charge of aggravated assault of a public servant

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a San Antonio Police Department officer this summer has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Dominick Rubio, 29, was arrested after investigators said he ambushed an officer near Iroquois St. and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road.

SAPD said Officer Jose Gabriel Bernal Rodriguez spotted Rubio, who was wanted on two felony warrants, and approached him before the suspect allegedly pulled out a shotgun and shot Rodriguez in the arm and torso.

Rodriguez survived his injuries.

Rubio is a repeat felon who has spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers, despite repeated probation violations and criminal charges that include violent offenses, such as choking a family member.

At the time of his arrest, Rubio was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, Bexar County Jail records show.

Rubio was officially indicted on Nov. 28 and his case will be tried in the 399th District Court.

If found guilty, he could face a lengthy sentence because he is listed in the indictment as a habitual offender.