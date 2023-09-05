103º
San Antonio police officer shot on Southwest Side; suspect on the loose

Officer hospitalized in stable condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the Southwest Side, according to SAPD.

The suspect remains on the loose, SAPD said.

Police continue to work the scene near the area of Iroquois and Ute streets.

The public is urged to stay away from the area.

We’re waiting on Chief William McManus to provide details of the incident and will update this article soon after he briefs the media.

Tuesday’s shooting is the fifth involving San Antonio police officers in 12 days. In those incidents, five officers were wounded and four suspects were shot.

