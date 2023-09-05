Robbery suspect killed by San Antonio police Monday was out on parole, Bexar County DA says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney is once again responding to criticism following a police shooting Monday evening in which a suspect who Police Chief William McManus said “should have been in jail” was killed.

SAPD officers shot and killed a 27-year-old man accused of several robberies, according to McManus. The DA’s office said the suspect had been out on parole after being released from prison in May for an offense of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The shooting happened on the Southwest Side near Southcross and Prestwick, where officers began to pursue the man following two robberies earlier Monday.

During the pursuit, McManus said the man may have fired at police with a weapon, prompting officers to fire back, killing him.

McManus said the suspect had been wanted on multiple aggravated robbery warrants.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales responded to McManus’ comment with the following statement:

“The Texas Constitution gives all Texans charged with a crime a constitutional right to bail except under limited circumstances.

“Hard evidence is required to convict a person of a crime. Evidence is gathered either at a crime scene or through subsequent investigation by a law enforcement agency. Witnesses are interviewed, statements taken, and photos taken. Documentation of the crime and crime scene are crucial to a successful prosecution and conviction.

“Several cases in this offender’s criminal history were dismissed because no such evidence was provided to the District Attorney’s office by SAPD. This office, which has an obligation to seek justice, cannot prosecute cases against defendants for which there is insufficient evidence.

“Prior to the dismissal of these cases, the lack of evidence was specifically brought to the attention of the San Antonio Police Department. In fact, this office requested that it be provided with the results of the investigation and the evidence required to prosecute on several occasions. Our prosecutors proactively engaged with SAPD in an attempt to remedy the incomplete filings.

“The individual involved in last night’s shooting was on parole, not bond, at the time of the shooting. Our office prosecuted him and obtained a prison sentence for the offense of evading arrest with a vehicle on November 30, 2022. He was released from the Texas Department of Corrections on May 15, 2023. The decision to release him from prison was made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Prior to last night, the offender did have a previous criminal history – but not a criminal history sufficient to hold him without bond.

“We prioritize public safety and the safety of all our first responders. Our office is committed to pursuing justice – but we cannot proceed without evidence. In fact, prosecuting a defendant without having evidence is not only a violation of our oath, but it also potentially subjects to the city, county, and the individual law enforcement personnel to liability for wrongful prosecution.”

McManus has expressed frustration with the DA’s Office recently after four shootings involving his officers in 12 days. In those incidents, five officers were wounded and four suspects, some whom he called “violent offenders” wanted on warrants, were shot.

