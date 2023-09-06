A decade of crimes: Suspect accused of shooting SAPD officer has extensive criminal history, short prison stints

The suspect accused of shooting a San Antonio Police Department officer Tuesday afternoon has an extensive criminal history in Bexar County, records show.

Dominick Rubio, 29, is a repeat felon who has spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers, despite repeated probation violations and criminal charges that include violent offenses, such as choking a family member.

Rubio was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer, hours after investigators said he ambushed an officer near Iroquois St. and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road.

SAPD said an officer spotted Rubio, who was wanted on two felony warrants, and approached him before the suspect allegedly pulled out a shotgun and shot the officer in the arm and torso. The officer, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was scheduled to go into surgery Tuesday night, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

At the time of his arrest, Rubio was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, Bexar County Jail records show.

Rubio was booked on $1 million bond for the attempted capital murder charge.

He has been remanded without bond, meaning he can’t get out of jail for his protective order violation charge, booking records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT shows Rubio is accused of pointing a shotgun at his common law mother-in-law in front of several young children on Aug. 29.

The affidavit said the victim believed Rubio was going to shoot her but that her daughter stepped in between her mother and Rubio. The women and the children attempted to leave the scene in the victim’s vehicle but not before Rubio allegedly grabbed scissors and stabbed a tire, the arrest warrant stated.

Timeline of Rubio’s criminal history:

July 28, 2012 - Rubio was arrested for felony retaliation. Records show he was in and out of jail three times on this charge. He was given three years probation on Dec. 3, 2012, and repeatedly violated the terms of his probation. Rubio pleaded no contest on June 29, 2017, and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released from prison on Sept. 12, 2017.

June 2, 2013 - Rubio was arrested on a felony drug possession charge. The charge was dismissed because of insufficient evidence on Nov. 5, 2013.

May 3, 2014 - Rubio was arrested on a misdemeanor drug possession charge and a charge for misdemeanor family violence. He pleaded guilty in the drug case on Nov. 10, 2014, and was sentenced to three months and 10 days in jail. Prosecutors dismissed the assault case the same day due to a missing witness. He was released on Dec. 23, 2014, because of time served. At the end of his sentence, Rubio was sent to a state treatment facility for substance abuse. Records show he was there through late June 2015.

Feb. 23, 2017 - Rubio was arrested for felony drug possession. The charge was dismissed after he was convicted in another case on June 29, 2017.

Jan. 8, 2018 - Rubio was arrested on a felony drug possession charge. He was given three years probation on July 5, 2018. Records show he violated the terms of his probation multiple times and was sentenced to two years in prison on May 8, 2019. He was released less than seven months later on Dec. 2, 2019.

April 6, 2019 - Rubio was arrested on a felony assault charge for choking a family member. The charge was dismissed on May 9, 2019, after he was convicted in another case.

Jan. 20, 2021 - Rubio was arrested on an assault charge for allegedly causing bodily injury to a family member. Records show he had been in and out of jail six times for the charge, which was ultimately dismissed on Sept. 6, 2022 after he was convicted in a violation of a protective order case.

April 13, 2021 - Rubio was arrested for violation of a protective order. He was sentenced to five years probation in September 2022. He was in and out of jail on five separate occasions on warrants reissued for his arrest for repeated probation violations in this case. Rubio was on probation in this case and wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to it at the time of his arrest Tuesday.

July 9, 2021 - Rubio was arrested for repeated violation of a court order. The charge was dismissed on Aug. 29, 2021, after the court rejected one of the counts in an apparent attempt to simplify the charges. He was released from jail on Sept. 17, 2021.

Aug. 29, 2023 - An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant was issued for Rubio’s arrest. It was one of the warrants he was wanted on when he was approached by SAPD officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Sept. 5, 2023 - Rubio was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The shooting Tuesday brings the total number of SAPD officers shot to five in 12 days in San Antonio.

Additionally, one officer shot himself while pursuing an armed suspect during the same 12 day period.

