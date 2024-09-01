Woman killed by family member identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman who was stabbed multiple times and later died Saturday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Linda Zamarripa, 58, was stabbed by a family member, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Drive.

Deputies said a 20-year-old woman called authorities and told them that she had stabbed someone in her family.

Zamarripa was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, BCSO said.

In its initial investigation, the sheriff’s office described the 20-year-old woman as the caregiver for Zamarripa.

Deputies said she could be facing murder charges.

