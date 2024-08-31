95º
Local News

Woman stabs, kills family member in West Bexar County, deputies say

The sheriff’s office described the woman as the caregiver for the family member

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

The stabbing happened around 2:56 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Drive. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person has died after being stabbed multiple times by a family member, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happened around 2:56 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Drive.

BCSO said a woman called authorities and told them that she had stabbed someone in her family.

When deputies arrived on the scene, an unidentified victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, BCSO said.

In its initial investigation, the sheriff’s office described the woman as the caregiver for the family member.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

