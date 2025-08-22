Bexar County jury finds RC Curtis guilty of capital murder of beloved H-E-B employee Paula Boyd

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After more than four hours of deliberating, R.C. Curtis was found guilty of capital murder by a Bexar County jury on Friday afternoon.

The guilty verdict ensures Curtis will serve a sentence of life in prison.

Below are Friday’s closing arguments inside a Bexar County courtroom.

Curtis stood accused of beating, strangling and sexually assaulting Paula Boyd, 75, who was a beloved H-E-B employee. She was found dead in her apartment on Oct. 21, 2021.

At the time of the murder, Curtis was married to Boyd’s granddaughter.

Below is an impact statement read on behalf of Boyd’s family.

“It has been nearly 10 years of pain of our loss and worry over this trial,” the statement began. “In that regard, the family would like to take this opportunity to honor Paula Boyd by following her example. We pray that all who commit crimes confess their sins, pay their penalty and receive forgiveness and absolution before God. Please do this before it is too late. It’s what Paula would want.”

Over the span of three days’ worth of testimony, the state said Curtis used Boyd’s credit cards and exchanged them to two other men in exchange for meth.

Prosecutors also said Curtis’ DNA was found on Boyd’s body.

The defense argued that the state didn’t have enough to prove that Curtis killed Boyd.

Attorneys said Curtis had often visited Boyd’s apartment to wash clothes and would occasionally allow him to borrow her credit and debit cards to get money out.

Friday’s verdict brings an end to the high-profile case, which was marked by multiple delays.

