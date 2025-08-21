Day 3: San Antonio capital murder retrial of R.C. Curtis continues Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of R.C. Curtis will continue on Thursday.

The high-profile case, marked by multiple delays and evidence discoveries, will be livestreamed on all of KSAT’s digital platforms. The livestream will offer access to courtroom proceedings that could finally bring closure to the case.

Proceedings are expected to start at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Curtis is accused of beating, strangling and sexually assaulting 75-year-old Paula Boyd, a beloved H-E-B employee. She was found dead in her apartment nearly a decade ago.

Curtis was married to Boyd’s granddaughter at the time of the murder.

The path to trial has been anything but straightforward. A November 2021 trial ended in a mistrial after prosecutors revealed new evidence late in the process.

During opening statements on Tuesday, prosecutor Daryl Harris told jurors about Boyd’s life and her reputation as a friendly face at the H-E-B on the Interstate 10 access road and De Zavala Road.

Firefighters from a nearby station were among those who befriended Boyd, describing her as “everybody’s grandmother.”

During the Tuesday afternoon testimony, Curtis was seen nodding off on several occasions.

Boyd’s daughter, Brenda Boyd Perez, also testified on Tuesday. She said that she had a joint account with her mother to help with finances.

On Wednesday, testimony centered on retired San Antonio police detective Randal Hines, whose 2015 investigation led to Curtis’ arrest in Boyd’s death.

Prosecutors allege Curtis killed Boyd and used her stolen credit and debit cards. However, defense attorneys argued that Boyd occasionally let Curtis borrow her cards.

If convicted, Curtis faces an automatic life sentence without parole, as prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

