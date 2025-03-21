Retrial date set for man accused in 2015 capital murder of beloved HEB employee

SAN ANTONIO – After years of setbacks and delays, a retrial date was set for the man accused in the capital murder of his wife’s grandmother in 2015.

R.C. Curtis is accused of killing Paula Boyd, 75. The autopsy showed that Boyd died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Recommended Videos

Curtis, who the family confirms is Boyd’s grandson-in-law, was later arrested and charged with capital murder.

He was caught on surveillance video trying to use Boyd’s debit card at a gas station the day after the murder.

No description found

In 2021, Curtis went on trial, but it was declared a mistrial after the judge determined that prosecutors presented new evidence that raised the possibility of additional suspects that could have been involved in Boyd’s murder.

After the mistrial, the defense filed an appeal to prevent the case from being tried again, but it wasn’t until last summer that an appeals court denied it.

A retrial date was set for December 2024, but the week a jury was to be selected, more new evidence was discovered and turned over to the defense.

Since then, the judge has had both sides continuously meet in court to review the case with the lead detective to ensure no other evidence was missing.

In court Friday, both sides finally completed that process, and Judge Stephanie Boyd scheduled jury selection for the case on Aug. 18, with testimony to begin Aug. 19.

Curtis, if convicted, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: