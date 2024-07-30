87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

New trial set for man charged with 2015 death of beloved H-E-B employee

RC Curtis is accused of killing his wife’s grandmother; first trial ended in mistrial in 2021

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, RC Curtis, Paula Boyd
Capital murder defendant R.C. Curtis in court in 2021. (Joshua Saunders, Misael Gomez, Sal Salazar, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A new trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his wife’s grandmother, a beloved H-E-B employee.

R.C. Curtis is charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of Paula Boyd.

Recommended Videos

Boyd was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 21, 2015. An autopsy revealed that she died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Curtis was caught on surveillance video the day after the slaying when he tried to use Boyd’s debit card at a gas station.

The defendant was tried in 2021, but state District Judge Stephanie Boyd declared a mistrial after prosecutors presented new evidence very late in the trial that raised the possibility of more suspects being involved in Boyd’s murder.

Curtis’ attorneys said the new evidence could have exonerated Curtis and claimed the state was prejudiced against their client.

Jury selection for the new trial is set for Dec. 2, with testimony scheduled to begin the next day.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos