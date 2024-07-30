New trial set for man charged with 2015 death of beloved H-E-B employee

SAN ANTONIO – A new trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his wife’s grandmother, a beloved H-E-B employee.

R.C. Curtis is charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of Paula Boyd.

Recommended Videos

Boyd was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 21, 2015. An autopsy revealed that she died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Curtis was caught on surveillance video the day after the slaying when he tried to use Boyd’s debit card at a gas station.

The defendant was tried in 2021, but state District Judge Stephanie Boyd declared a mistrial after prosecutors presented new evidence very late in the trial that raised the possibility of more suspects being involved in Boyd’s murder.

Curtis’ attorneys said the new evidence could have exonerated Curtis and claimed the state was prejudiced against their client.

Jury selection for the new trial is set for Dec. 2, with testimony scheduled to begin the next day.