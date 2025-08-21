Defense challenges detective’s investigation, evidence in RC Curtis capital murder retrial

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony in the capital murder retrial of R.C. Curtis has centered on retired San Antonio police detective Randal Hines, whose 2015 investigation led to Curtis’ arrest in the killing of 75-year-old Paula Boyd.

Prosecutors allege Curtis killed Boyd and used her stolen credit and debit cards. However, defense attorneys argued that Boyd occasionally let Curtis borrow her cards.

Defense attorneys pressed Hines on why other men caught using Boyd’s cards were not investigated more thoroughly.

Under cross-examination, Hines admitted that he never searched the apartments of two other possible suspects, David Rocha and Frank Hernandez. He also acknowledged that no stolen cards were found in Curtis’ apartment.

The defense further questioned Hines about a tip that a video of the murder existed, but he testified that no such footage was ever found.

Evidence disputes also surfaced in court.

During a hearing outside the jury’s presence, Hines described bank account activity after Boyd’s death that initially led him to Curtis. Defense attorney Charles Bunk argued those were not official bank records.

“Their laziness and effectiveness does not excuse the rules of evidence,” Bunk stated. “It’s the state trying to cheat.”

The judge ruled that certified bank records could be admitted but excluded other documents obtained by Boyd’s daughter.

Surveillance video allegedly showing Curtis using Boyd’s card was withheld from the jury after an issue with the timestamp on the video. The judge said prosecutors must establish why the timestamp is incorrect before the footage can be admitted.

Donald Barnet, an acquaintance of Curtis, later testified. Barnet said that he saw Curtis provide David Rocha a credit card in exchange for some meth.

Later, when Barnet asked Curtis to borrow $20, Curtis gave him a credit card to use. Barnet later said he gave that card to Frank Hernandez to buy meth.

Curtis’ trial will resume on Thursday afternoon.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: