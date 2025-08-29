Man in critical condition after stabbing during East Side carjacking, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the upper body during a carjacking on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Seguin Avenue near North Walters Street.

Officers said the man sustained the injuries to his neck and torso while inside the vehicle, but they were unsure if the alleged suspect was a passenger or had jumped in at a stoplight.

After pulling into the parking lot of a nearby Wendy’s, the victim and a female driver jumped out of the vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital. The woman was unharmed.

The alleged suspect fled in the vehicle, police said. Specifics about the vehicle’s make and model are not immediately known.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

