Males wanted in South Side ATM robbery may be connected to separate North Side incident, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating whether three people wanted in connection with a South Side robbery are also tied to a similar incident on the North Side.

While it is unclear what time the South Side incident took place, SAPD officers were dispatched Wednesday morning to a Wells Fargo ATM located in the 800 block of Southwest Military Drive, which is near Pleasanton Road.

According to an SAPD officer at the scene, three young males, who were all dressed in black, hopped out of a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee and surprised people working at the ATM. It is unclear if the people working at the ATM were Wells Fargo employees or contractors.

The three males, who did not display a weapon, took boxes from the ATM and sped away westbound on Southwest Military Drive. It is unknown how much money, if any, was taken from the South Side ATM.

KSAT also learned that objects from the ATM may have been found in a neighborhood near the Wells Fargo ATM.

Upon arrival in the neighborhood, located in the 1000 block of Rayburn Drive, KSAT found at least one SAPD vehicle parked with multiple black-colored objects found in the middle of the road.

Officers have yet to confirm whether the objects are connected to the South Side robbery.

Upon arrival in the neighborhood, located in the 1000 block of Rayburn Drive, KSAT found at least one SAPD vehicle parked with multiple objects found in the middle of the road. (KSAT)

Once the males reached Interstate 35, police said they began traveling northbound on I-35 toward Loop 410. Officers later said they lost track of them in the Loop 410 and Callaghan Road area.

The SAPD officer on scene also told KSAT that those three males may be connected to a separate alleged jugging incident at an RBFCU location Wednesday morning on the North Side.

Jugging is a form of theft in which criminals wait for people who are withdrawing money from a bank or an ATM, follow them and rob them of that money.

According to the officer, the incident at the RBFCU happened around 9 a.m. at the Loop 1604 location near Gold Canyon Road.

KSAT reached back out to SAPD for additional information on the Wells Fargo ATM incident, the objects found on Rayburn Drive and the alleged jugging incident at the North Side RBFCU location.

KSAT also reached out to RBFCU directly for any details on the alleged incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: