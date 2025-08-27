Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run on Northeast Side

Christopher Michael Montgomery, 40, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, July 4, in the 5900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking tips on a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Northeast Side last month.

Officers were initially responding to an “assist the public” call in the 5900 block of Eisenhauer Road around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

In a Tuesday evening news release, Crime Stoppers identified the victim as 40-year-old Christopher Michael Montgomery.

SAPD said a person saw Montgomery lying in the street and called police. EMS officials arrived and pronounced him dead, according to a preliminary report describing the incident.

Montgomery had blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

The Crime Stoppers release said a witness observed Montgomery cross the street before being hit by a black vehicle.

The witness saw the vehicle slow down before speeding away from the scene.

Identifying information on the vehicle was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

