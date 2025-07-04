Man found dead on Northeast Side street, SAPD says

San Antonio police found a man with blunt force trauma to the head dead in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Road around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were initially responding to an “assist the public” call in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Road around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

SAPD said a person saw the man lying in the street and called police. EMS officials arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Police were unsure if the man was shot or hit by a car. However, the man did have blunt force trauma to the back of his head, according to police.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

