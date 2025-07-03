Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in connection to January homicide The suspect is expected to be transported to Bexar County Jail at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a January homicide investigation, according to a news release.
The office said it is interviewing the suspect.
Following the interview, the suspect will be transported to Bexar County Jail.
KSAT will stream the perp walk in this article. This story is developing, stay tuned for updates.
