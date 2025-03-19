Man found shot in car in northeast Bexar County dies at hospital, BCSO says

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a male was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was shot in northeast Bexar County on Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim, a 40-year-old man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 8:15 a.m. near Chipping Drive and Oldham Drive.

First responders arrived on the scene and found the shooting victim sitting in a silver-colored van.

BCSO has not released information about the shooter.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

