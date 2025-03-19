Man found shot in car in northeast Bexar County dies at hospital, BCSO says The shooting victim has not been identified Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a male was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was shot in northeast Bexar County on Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim, a 40-year-old man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies
responded to the shooting just after 8:15 a.m. near Chipping Drive and Oldham Drive.
First responders arrived on the scene and found the shooting victim sitting in a silver-colored van.
BCSO has not released information about the shooter.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.