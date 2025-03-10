Man hospitalized after East Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his mid to late 30s has been hospitalized after being shot inside a home on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Gabriel Street, not far from the Frost Bank Center.

Police said the man got into an argument with a woman, possibly in her 40s, with whom he was in a dating relationship.

The victim was shot in the chest and managed to call 911 himself, police said. He is now stable in a local hospital.

The woman fled the scene after the shooting but was apprehended near I-10. The gun used in the shooting was found inside the home, according to police.

It’s unclear what charges the woman will face.