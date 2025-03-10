Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after East Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Suspect taken into custody shortly after shooting, police say

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Shooting in the 700 block of Gabriel Street (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his mid to late 30s has been hospitalized after being shot inside a home on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Gabriel Street, not far from the Frost Bank Center.

Police said the man got into an argument with a woman, possibly in her 40s, with whom he was in a dating relationship.

The victim was shot in the chest and managed to call 911 himself, police said. He is now stable in a local hospital.

The woman fled the scene after the shooting but was apprehended near I-10. The gun used in the shooting was found inside the home, according to police.

It’s unclear what charges the woman will face.

