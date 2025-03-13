Man’s charge upgraded to murder in road rage shooting, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man arrested in connection with a fatal road rage shooting last week had his charge upgraded to murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Anthony Samaniego, 34, was rearrested on Tuesday, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

BCSO said the murder warrant was filed after Samaniego’s initial arrest on March 8, for tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting happened on March 7 at a Valero gas station near East Loop 1604 South and Highway 181 South in southeast Bexar County.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit on the tampering charge, Samaniego told deputies that a white Cadillac sedan had been “brake-checking him” as he traveled from Floresville to San Antonio.

Surveillance footage at the gas station showed the white sedan, driven by 39-year-old Octavian Estrada, park next to Samaniego’s Chevrolet truck, which was hauling a trailer.

The affidavit states Estrada approached Samaniego’s truck, and a person inside the truck shot at Estrada.

Estrada was shot once in the chest and died at the scene. Samaniego drove off, BCSO said.

Samaniego later told investigators that his friend, who he only knows as “Money,” was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck, and rolled down the front passenger door window and opened fire, the affidavit said.

Samaniego also told investigators he could hear Estrada yelling but couldn’t understand him.

“Sean (Samaniego) said, ‘Money,’ retrieved a revolver from his waistband, and shot out the window. Sean said, ‘Money,’ shot a second time, striking (sic) Octavian (Estrada),” the affidavit said.

After leaving the scene, Samaniego said he dropped off “Money” on the side of New Sulphur Springs Road, the affidavit said.

Samaniego said he then removed the trailer from his truck “because he knew law enforcement would be looking for him,” the affidavit said.

The trailer was later found, and Samaniego confirmed to the sheriff’s office that it was his.

The affidavit stated Samaniego refused to cooperate with investigators.

Deputies rearrested Samaniego at a relative’s home without incident.

Samaniego is in the Bexar County Jail without bond on charges of murder and violation of parole with a bond totaling $250,000, records show.

The investigation remains ongoing.

