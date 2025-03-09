Man arrested in connection with road rage incident turned fatal shooting, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE on 3/9: A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that escalated into a fatal shooting in southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Anthony Samaniego, 34, is linked to the March 7 shooting, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

When deputies arrived at the Valero Gas Station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 181 South and East Loop 1604 South, they found a male with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The male later died at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies they heard two gunshots and saw a dark truck leaving.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance footage where the shooting occurred showed the male in a white sedan approaching Samaniego’s dark blue Chevrolet truck.

Samaniego claimed he didn’t shoot the male, and said a passenger in his truck fired the shots, the sheriff’s office said, noting Samaniego refused to cooperate with investigators.

“Following the shooting, Samaniego fled the scene and removed his truck’s trailer to change its appearance, knowing law enforcement was searching for it,” the sheriff’s office said.

The trailer was later found, and Samaniego confirmed to the sheriff’s office that it was his.

A warrant was issued for Samaniego’s arrest on charges of tampering with evidence related to the murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Samaniego was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man was shot and killed following an alleged road rage incident that escalated into an argument at a gas station in southeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the 15500 block of U.S. Highway 181 near Elmendorf.

During a media conference, Bexar County Sheriff Salazar said security footage appears to show a man in his 30s arriving at the gas station and having an argument with the shooter in a dark-colored pickup truck.

The man walked toward the pickup truck when someone in the truck fired gunshots, Salazar said. It’s unclear if there was more than one person inside the truck.

BCSO said the shooter fled the scene. However, Salazar said there’s a person of interest.

The victim was shot at least once in his chest, BCSO said.

Salazar said an off-duty San Antonio police officer near the scene attempted to help the victim. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they will release photos of the truck later on Friday evening.

At this time, it’s unclear if the victim and shooter knew each other.

Salazar said when the shooter is found, they will face at least a murder charge.

Salazar said the shooter is considered armed and dangerous. BCSO urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

