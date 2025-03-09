Man arrested after fleeing with victim in stolen vehicle on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after fleeing with a victim in a stolen vehicle, leading to an early morning pursuit on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a family disturbance around 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Imperial Topaz.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, officers learned a 25-year-old man had stolen a vehicle and left with the victim, a 23-year-old woman, “against the victim’s will,” police said.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when they spotted the vehicle near Southcross and Goliad Road, but the man fled with the victim in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit, police said.

The man eventually wrecked the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was apprehended shortly after by officers with the assistance of the K-9 unit, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: