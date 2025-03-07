Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO provides details on fatal shooting at gas station in SE Bexar County

The shooting happened in the 15500 block of U.S. Highway 181 near Elmendorf

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot and killed at a gas station in southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 15500 block of U.S. Highway 181 near Elmendorf.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak at a media briefing at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed in the video player above.

The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said the shooter fled the scene.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

