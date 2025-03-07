WATCH LIVE: BCSO provides details on fatal shooting at gas station in SE Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot and killed at a gas station in southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 15500 block of U.S. Highway 181 near Elmendorf.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak at a media briefing at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed in the video player above.

The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said the shooter fled the scene.

