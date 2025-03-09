Woman arrested after pointing firearm at ex-husband outside high school softball game, Hondo police say

HONDO, Texas – A woman was arrested, accused of pointing a firearm at her ex-husband outside a Hondo High School softball game, according to the Hondo Police Department.

On Friday, March 7, during the Hondo High School varsity softball game against Comfort High School, officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon outside the left outfield fence of the softball stadium, Hondo Police Chief Justin Soza said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

The disturbance was a child custody dispute involving four people, Soza said.

During the argument, Elysia Quinn Klatt, 30, of Schertz, grabbed a firearm from a vehicle and pointed it at her ex-husband, Soza said.

A male who was involved in the disturbance “immediately disarmed” Klatt, Soza said. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Soza said Klatt and the male then left the area, traveling south on FM 462. Officers were able to track Klatt’s location as she traveled toward Interstate 35.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Klatt north of Moore, and she was taken into custody without further incident, Soza said. The firearm was also recovered.

Klatt was booked into the Medina County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and terroristic threat against a family/household member – aggravated assault.

“We want to reassure our community that incidents of this nature are taken seriously, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for all residents,” Soza said, in part. “We appreciate the public’s trust and cooperation as we continue to work together to keep Hondo safe.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: